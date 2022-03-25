ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 94.5% in March

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the February 28th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SRTTY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 1,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

