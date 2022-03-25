Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will report $30.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.49 million and the lowest is $30.40 million. Zynex reported sales of $24.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $158.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $160.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $193.78 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $200.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 13.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zynex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 1,919.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 518,927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zynex by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $6.36 on Friday. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $243.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

