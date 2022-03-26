-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NU’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NU.

Get NU alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NU. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83. NU has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.