$0.08 EPS Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.49 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.