$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

ECOM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 144,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,340. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

