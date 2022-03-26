-$0.15 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.96. 630,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 1,306,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

