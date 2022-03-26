-$0.16 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the period.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 852,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,258. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

