-$0.17 EPS Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.
PSTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.98 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.