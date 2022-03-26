-$0.17 EPS Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

PSTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.98 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

