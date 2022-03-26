-$0.22 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.66. 641,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,100. The company has a market cap of $364.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

In other news, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

