$0.26 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.68. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

