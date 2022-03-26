$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vipshop.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $35.18.
About Vipshop
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
