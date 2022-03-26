$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA reduced their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

