$0.39 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.34. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 408,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,373,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 97,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 7,313,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,949. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

