$0.43 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSBD. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

