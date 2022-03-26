-$0.49 EPS Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Lordstown Motors posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $613.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.50. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

