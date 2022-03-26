-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 708,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after buying an additional 631,892 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,387,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after buying an additional 237,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 453,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $450.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.47. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

