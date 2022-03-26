-$0.70 EPS Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals' earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.63). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

RCKT stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $977.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $49.66.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

