$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 369,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,603. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,572,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

