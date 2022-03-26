$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.
Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $4.96 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.