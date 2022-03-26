$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $4.96 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.