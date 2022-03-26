$1.08 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average is $125.91. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

