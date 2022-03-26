-$1.29 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) will post ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.41). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 352,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 953.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

