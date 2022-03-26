$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

NYSE KEYS opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

