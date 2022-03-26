$1.47 EPS Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.39. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

NYSE LDOS opened at $108.53 on Friday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after acquiring an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after acquiring an additional 244,389 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

