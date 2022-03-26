$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.57. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,597,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

