$1.80 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.30. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 255.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $9.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.85 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

