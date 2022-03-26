$1.81 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

