$120.35 Million in Sales Expected for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to post $120.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.20 million. HighPeak Energy reported sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 367.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $829.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.37 million to $914.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HPK opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

