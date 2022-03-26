12,652 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $178.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average is $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $157.20 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.