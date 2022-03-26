$13.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will post $13.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.19 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $57.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $51.95 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

