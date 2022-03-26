13,993 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $414.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $304.07 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

