166,701 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,221,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 319,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.18%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

