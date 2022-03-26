$17.33 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) will post $17.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.03 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $78.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $80.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $87.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

