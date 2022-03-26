$17.77 Million in Sales Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $17.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.54 million and the highest is $18.00 million. Minim reported sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minim.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minim by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MINM opened at $0.89 on Friday. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

