$183.44 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $183.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $730.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.

BXSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $28.60 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

