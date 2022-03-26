$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.39. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

