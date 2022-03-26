$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $290.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 602%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,771 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,998. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.