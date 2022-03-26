$2.22 EPS Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. AMC Networks posted earnings per share of $2.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 416,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.89.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

