$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will announce $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.40. Ryder System reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.9% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE R traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 394,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

