$2.90 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.39 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $19.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 183,954 shares of company stock worth $2,182,550 over the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

