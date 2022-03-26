$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS opened at $113.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $90.33 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

