$253.53 Million in Sales Expected for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $253.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.77 million and the lowest is $202.97 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLNC. HSBC began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

