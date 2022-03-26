28,957 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,957 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,695,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average is $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

