$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $10.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $86.66 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

