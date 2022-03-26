$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Pool posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $17.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $19.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

POOL traded down $19.28 on Friday, reaching $431.24. The stock had a trading volume of 425,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,713. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $333.54 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.23 and a 200-day moving average of $494.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.