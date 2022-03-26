$3.15 Million in Sales Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $3.43 million. Isoray reported sales of $2.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year sales of $12.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $13.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.52 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $19.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Isoray stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.98.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

