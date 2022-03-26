$3.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will report $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.45. Chevron reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $17.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.31. 10,152,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

