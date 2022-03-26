$3.52 EPS Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.84. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $4.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.87 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

