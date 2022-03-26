$389.01 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) to post $389.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the lowest is $388.10 million. Okta reported sales of $251.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $138.11 on Friday. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.37.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

