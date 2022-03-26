398,950 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 398,950 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,531. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

