40,491 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $193.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

