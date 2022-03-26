47,680 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

